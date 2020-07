ROANOKE, Va. – A few dozen people marched in downtown Roanoke on Friday night in the fight against systemic racism.

No Justice, No Peace - Roanoke organized the march. The group gathered in front of the Roanoke City Police Department and then marched to Lee Plaza and to the market.

In addition to pushing for social justice, they’re also asking that police release and drop the charges against the man arrested for allegedly knocking over the Robert. E Lee monument in downtown Roanoke.