Roanoke-based ‘Salvage Dawgs’ to end after 11 seasons

ROANOKE, Va – After eight years and 11 seasons, the Roanoke-based reality show ‘Salvage Dawgs’ is coming to an end.

The DIY Network recently announced that will soon be re-branded as Magnolia Network and did not renew the show.

“When we started, we had eight employees and suddenly we had to four to five staff members out in the field constantly to create these salvage projects that become the episodes of the television show,” said Black Dog Salvage co-owner Robert Kulp.

Kulp and his business partner, Mike Whiteside, started making episodes out of their Roanoke warehouse in 2012. The owners and their crew aim to repurpose, reuse and restore vintage finds.

“It was a little tough at the beginning, although it turned out that it was not so hard as long as we ignored the camera,” explained Kulp.

He said the show far exceeded his expectations. As for what comes next, Kulp said he and his crew plan to spend more time focusing on the store and a much needed vacation.

“There’s no stunt devils there’s no salvage devils we had to do it ourselves and I can tell you we’re tired, it’s a much-needed rest and we’re looking forward to it,” Kulp said.

Kulp said Black Dog Salvage plans on remaining active in the Roanoke community.