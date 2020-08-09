WSLS news team wins Emmy for “Best Newscast”

ROANOKE, Va. – The WSLS 10 News team has been awarded an Emmy for “Best Newscast.”

This team award was from extensive coverage of the search for ex-Marine Michael Brown.

He was on the run for 18 days, leading authorities on a nationwide manhunt that spanned from Franklin County to Clarendon County, S.C. to Roanoke. He was eventually arrested at his mother’s Franklin County home, where he allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, Rodney Brown, on Nov. 9, 2019.

In early July, Brown was indicted on a first-degree murder charge and six other felony charges.

This comes as WSLS won three 2020 RTDNA Regional Murrow Awards in the small market television category.