Roanoke city school leaders vote in favor of virtual start to school

ROANOKE, Va. – Students in Roanoke City Public Schools will start the year with 100% remote learning.

The school board voted 6-1 on Tuesday night in favor of a plan that features virtual learning for the first nine weeks.

The vote didn’t come without some disagreement first. The board met for nearly four hours before coming to a vote.

Health officials told school administration that Roanoke is seeing substantial community transmission of COVID-19.

Here’s a look at the full reopening plan: