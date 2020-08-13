No one hurt in house fire near Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews responded to a house fire on Thursday afternoon in Roanoke.

At 1:50 p.m. Roanoke Fire-EMS was dispatched to a home in the 2700 block of Oakland Blvd NW for a house fire.

Units arrived to find flames coming from a home.

Smoke could be seen from the Valley View area.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

The four people will be displaced as a result of the fire.

At 1:50pm, we were dispatched to the 2700 block of Oakland Blvd NW for a fire. Units arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a residential structure. No injuries were reported. Four residents will be displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.