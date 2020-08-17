Tractor-trailer accident causing delays on I-81N near Lexington

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash near Lexington is causing delays on I-81N, according to VDOT.
Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 190.
As of 7:45 a.m., the northbound right land and right shoulder are closed.
