Tractor-trailer accident causing delays on I-81N near Lexington

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Lexington, Rockbridge County, Traffic
A tractor-trailer crash is causing delays on I-81N near Lexington (VDOT)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor-trailer crash near Lexington is causing delays on I-81N, according to VDOT.

Authorities say the crash happened near mile marker 190.

As of 7:45 a.m., the northbound right land and right shoulder are closed.

