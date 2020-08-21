Three Virginians infected by recalled peaches containing salmonella

ROANOKE, Va. – Make sure you throw out your bagged peaches because you risk going to the hospital if you don’t.
Aldi voluntarily recalled the Wawona-brand bagged peaches traced to a salmonella outbreak reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions on August 19.
The outbreak led to at least 14 people hospitalized with a total of 68 people affected since June 29.
No deaths have been reported so far.
Here is a breakdown of the states and people affected as of August 19:
- Iowa: 8
- Maryland: 1
- Michigan: 17
- Minnesota: 23
- New Jersey: 4
- New York: 8
- Pennsylvania: 1
- Virginia: 3
- Wisconsin: 3
The contaminated products and their information are as follows:
|Product
|Packaging
|UPC Code
|Wawona Peaches 2 lb.
|2 lb. bag
|033383322001
|Peaches Organic 2 lb.
|2 lb. bag
|849315000400
According to the CDC, the investigation is ongoing to identify other stores that might have sold the contaminated peaches.
Consumers are advised to throw away all Wawona-brand peaches.