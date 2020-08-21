75ºF

Three Virginians infected by recalled peaches containing salmonella

The items were also available for purchase through Instacart

Wawona-brand peaches that were recalled due to a salmonella contamination.
ROANOKE, Va. – Make sure you throw out your bagged peaches because you risk going to the hospital if you don’t.

Aldi voluntarily recalled the Wawona-brand bagged peaches traced to a salmonella outbreak reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Preventions on August 19.

The outbreak led to at least 14 people hospitalized with a total of 68 people affected since June 29.

No deaths have been reported so far.

Here is a breakdown of the states and people affected as of August 19:

  • Iowa: 8
  • Maryland: 1
  • Michigan: 17
  • Minnesota: 23
  • New Jersey: 4
  • New York: 8
  • Pennsylvania: 1
  • Virginia: 3
  • Wisconsin: 3

The contaminated products and their information are as follows:

ProductPackagingUPC Code
Wawona Peaches 2 lb.2 lb. bag033383322001
Peaches Organic 2 lb.2 lb. bag849315000400

According to the CDC, the investigation is ongoing to identify other stores that might have sold the contaminated peaches.

Consumers are advised to throw away all Wawona-brand peaches.

