Bedford organization starts community campaign to help students without internet access

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford organizations want to make sure all students have reliable internet access when school starts next month.

The Bedford Area Educational Foundation just launched the Connect to Learning community campaign.

The group kicked it off with a $15,000 donation to help local families.

More than 25% of students have chosen to learn online.

Right now, school leaders are working with families to see who will need financial help to get an internet plan.

“The need is greater than the $15,000. So, we definitely need to raise more money to make sure all the families who have this need can get online,” Donna Dunn, executive director, said.

The foundation hopes to raise an additional $30,000.

Bedford school leaders will distribute the money to the families.

To give today, visit bedfordeducation.com/give.