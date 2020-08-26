Wednesday marks 11 years since murder of Virginia Tech students Heidi Childs, David Metzler

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – It has been 11 years since two Virginia Tech students were found shot to death, and no arrests have been made in the case.

Heidi Childs and David Metzler were murdered in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County.

Last year, investigators held a press conference and gave an overview and update on the investigation, saying this has never been a cold case.

As of last year, the reward for information got up to $100,000 for any information on the murders.

"She never got to finish college or fulfill her dreams of being a physicians assistant. She missed her sisters and brothers high school and college graduation with us," said Heidi's mom, Laura Childs.

Childs, from Bedford County and Metzler, from Campbell County, both met in a high school church group but didn't start dating until college.

"We will never know what it's like to see a son take a bride and we will never gain a daughter-in-law," said David's mother, Susan.

"David was my only son and my best male friend in the world. We love golfing and especially hunting together," said David's dad, Don Metzer.

They were just two weeks into their sophomore year at Virginia Tech when they were murdered and found by a man walking his dogs the next morning.

"It's been 10 years. It's time to come forward and let these families find some sense of peace. Heidi's parents and siblings, David's parents and siblings, their friends have all been held hostage long enough. Now's the chance to share whatever details, suspicions, odd behavior, and/or information anyone has in connection with these unsolved murders," said Lyon.

If you have information or want to submit a tip, call 540-375-9589 or visit the website dedicated to the investigation.