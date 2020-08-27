Nearly 100 pets adopted from Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – All month long, our Clear the Shelters campaign has helped pets across Southwest and Central Virginia find their furever homes.

Clear the Shelters doesn’t end until Aug. 31, but Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center has adopted out nearly one hundred pets.

The shelter still has several animals looking for a family and many of them are seniors. Thanks to the Friends of the Animal Care and Adoption Center, adoption fees for seniors are taken care of.

Director Eileen Mahan also mentions they have more cats than dogs ready for a home.

“If you’re interested and you haven’t adopted before, give us a call and talk to one of our staff members and we’d be happy to talk you through it and we can help match you with the perfect animal,” Mahan said.

To find the best pet for your family, click here.