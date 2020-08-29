Work continues at “Home for Good” site

ROANOKE, Va – Work on 10 News and Habitat for Humanity of Roanoke Valley most recent home for good project is nearly complete.

“Home for Good” is done in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors.

Saturday volunteers from Habitat for Humanity and JES Foundation Repair were on site finishing up windows and putting the final touches on the crawl space underneath the house.

Courtney Warren was also on site helping with the build, she says she and her children will move in once its complete and can’t wait to call the house their home.

“Working three jobs is kind of difficult but the kids are excited I’m excited and its even great just having my hands in it,” Warren said.

Warren says the dedication date for the house is expected to be October 23.