No one hurt after 11 cars involved in six accidents on US-29S

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

Authorities say 11 cars were involved in six accidents on US-29S Expressway around 8 a.m.

The public works department is coming in to put down sand, and officials say the road will be closed for several hours while crews clean up. Officers are investigating after several drivers told police that there was something slick on the road.

Traffic is reportedly backed up over the bridge to Madison Heights.

Officers are redirecting traffic off the expressway.

ORIGINAL STORY

A crash is blocking US-29 South Expressway in Lynchburg.

Video taken by our crew at the scene shows several emergency vehicles surrounding a car on its side in the roadway, and two more on the grass shoulder.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

AVOID AREA - 29 Expressway southbound in area of GRACE st, the entire roadway is blocked due to an accident — Lynchburg DES (@LynchburgDES) September 1, 2020

Our crew is working to get more information. No word on if there were any injuries or what caused the crash.