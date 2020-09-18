Identical twin sisters who married identical twin brothers both expecting

VIRGINIA – Two sets of twins from Virginia will be in the spotlight on Inside Edition Friday night.

Brittany and Briana are identical twins who married identical twins Josh and Jeremy Salyers. Both sets of parents are expecting at the same time.

The twins filmed the show with Inside Edition while shopping at the Once Upon a Child store in Roanoke buying some baby clothes last month. Both sets of parents are excited for the chance to be in the spotlight.

“We always wanted to have overlapping pregnancies and celebrate that part of life together and we’re just so excited that it finally happened,” said Briana Salyers.

The episode of Inside Edition will air on WSLS 10 at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18.