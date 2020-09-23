YOVASO competes for $25,000 grant to continue efforts to save teen lives

ROANOKE, Va. – A local organization needs your help to continue its efforts to save teenagers' lives.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety, or YOVASO, is in the running for a $25,000 State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant for its After Prom Grand Finale Event.

The 31-year-old tradition encourages students in Southwest Virginia to attend and stay until the end of their school’s after-prom party, rewarding one with a brand-new car donated by First Team Auto.

“They provide a safe spot for us to have a good time and enjoy ourselves without putting ourselves in dangerous situations that could lead to injuries or fatalities,” said Payton Poindexter, YOVASO youth advisory councilmember.

This grant is especially important right now, as fundraising efforts for YOVASO have taken a big hit during the pandemic.

“We’ve saved over 85,000 lives in 31 years. This money is important because it’s going to allow us to keep continuing our event and save even more lives,” said Becky Parr, After Prom Grand Finale coordinator.

Click here to vote. Voting runs through Oct. 2. You can vote 10 times per day.