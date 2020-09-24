Roanoke restaurant that opened as coronavirus pandemic began finally has its grand opening

ROANOKE, Va. – Not even a global health crisis could crumble the grand opening ceremony for a new Roanoke breakfast spot.

On Thursday, Mayor Sherman Lea cut the ribbon outside of Crumbles to celebrate the business that, like many, has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the last six months, Crumbles’ owner, Ruben Liendo, has struggled getting his business off the ground.

The restaurant opened right as the pandemic hit, which made it hard to recruit loyal customers with their dining room closed and everyone off the streets.

“It was one of those scary moments, right? Like, ‘Now what,’ but as time went on we kept our good positive attitude and faith and just kept going. The good people that have come here definitely have told their friends and family and helped us out," said Liendo.

The works! Scramble eggs, sausage, bacon and cheese. Come and get yours here at Crumbles! 🌯🥓🍳🧀 Starting this Friday 18th Posted by Crumbles Store on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

The restaurant is located on Kirk Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

The dining room is now open, although seating is limited and tables are spread out to keep everyone socially distant.