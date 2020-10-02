Students set to return to Pulaski County Schools next week

PULASKI COUNTY, Va – Students in Pulaski County Schools will be back in the classroom four days a week starting Monday.

School division leaders say after looking over data from the Virginia Department of Health, they feel they are ready to bring back 100% of students who choose in-person learning this year.

The superintendent says in-person learning is the most effective option for his students.

“We feel good about our plan and we are happy to get our students back in next week, I think with regard to the elementary because they’ve been in a week now at 100% its went wonderfully,” Superintendent Kevin Siers said.

Wednesdays will remain a day for virtual learning.

About 30% of students in the school division choose to stay with an online learning model.