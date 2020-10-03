One inmate in Danville City Jails test positive for COVID-19

DANVILLE, Va. – One inmate at the Danville City Jail tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to the Danville Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mike Mondul, the Public Information Officer, said that an inmate displayed symptoms of COVID-19 earlier this week.

The inmate was seen by the jail doctor and isolated in an area of the jail suitable for quarantine, Mondul said. The temperature of the inmate was normal today and overall seems to be doing well, according to the jail’s medical staff.

Mondul said jail administration took immediate steps to identify other inmates who had contact with the inmate who contracted COVID-19 and isolated them in an area of the jail they said is suitable for quarantine. Inmates with acute symptoms will be tested in a secure and efficient manner.

Authorities say that is isn’t clear how the inmate was exposed to the virus.

Danville City Jail is in the process of collaborating with the health department to review best practice procedures, according to Mondul.