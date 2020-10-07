‘Gifted, bright, energetic’: Teacher talks about life, memory of murdered Virginia Tech graduate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The life of a young Virginia Tech graduate, 23-year-old Alexander Nwogu, was cut short early Monday morning.

Police said Nwogu was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. on Monday at a gas station in Washington, D.C.

“He was just destined for good, great things,” said one of his senior advisors, Dr. Charlie Klauer. “It really is just a tragic waste and senseless loss as well.”

Klauer said Alex had just graduated from VT in May with a degree in Industrial and Systems Engineering. During his time at school, he also worked as a researcher for the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute. Before he was murdered, he was about to start a new job.

“He was a really gifted, bright, energetic student. Very enthusiastic," said Klauer.

In the wake of Alex’s death, a GoFundMe has been set up in his honor. A friend who started the fundraiser described Alex as a kind and ‘a genuine person’ with ‘such a beautiful soul.’

Classmates told 10 News that Alex was also a Theta Chi fraternity brother.

The GoFundMe has already raised more than $20,000 to help out his family, which Klauer said, Alex adored.

“His father was a single father, he said," said Klauer. "He had great respect and love and adoration for his father and his siblings.”

As police search for answers, Klauer wants Alex’s family to know:

“Alex had a good family here. He had a strong Virginia Tech family here," said Klauer. "We’re heartbroken too.”