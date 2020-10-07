New River Valley health officials provide safe plans for Halloween

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va – With Halloween right around the corner, health officials in the New River Valley are encouraging the community to choose safer activities this year to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The CDC says many traditional Halloween activities can be high risk, including traditional trick-or-treating, large crowds for costume contests and indoor haunted houses.

New River Health District Director Noelle Bissell said while outside activities are lower risk, traditional trick-or-treating should look different this year to keep kids safe.

“We do encourage people that if they are doing the traditional trick-or-treating, that they keep it in small groups who are distanced, we don’t want massive numbers of kids in a big group, we don’t want them piling into cars going neighborhood to neighborhood,” said Bissell.

The New River Public Health Task force recommends attending a safely-planned community event. Here are some that are planned:

Town of Blacksburg

Halloween Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

Friday, October 30, from 4 to 6 p.m.

Blacksburg Community Center, 725 Patrick Henry Drive

Dress up as your favorite character and gather lots of treats from spooky characters while you stay in your car. The event is for elementary school aged children and all health and safety guidelines will be followed.

Virginia Tech

Oak Lane Costume Caravan for Community Children and Families

Sunday, October 25, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hosted by Virginia Tech Fraternity and Sorority Life and the Panhellenic

Participants are encouraged to dress in costume, decorate their car, and drive through the loop of Oak Lane during this event. Along the route, fraternity and sorority houses will be decorated for Halloween and students from Virginia Tech fraternities and sororities will stand in costume to wave at the families and children driving through the loop. All Virginia Tech students will be wearing face coverings and will remain 6 feet apart, and there will be no physical contact or direct exchange of candy or other goodies along the drive-through. At the end of the route, each child will receive a pre-packaged bag of nut-free individually wrapped candy and treats through a special contact-less delivery system directly to their vehicle.

All adult participants (drivers and passengers) are asked to wear face coverings throughout the event, and everyone must remain in their vehicle at all times. Volunteers and staff working the event will be wearing face coverings and appropriate personal protective equipment and will wash or sanitize hands regularly.

For more information, contact Fraternity & Sorority Life at (540)231-6609 or visit fsl.vt.edu

Town of Christiansburg

Night Full of Fright: Trick or Treat Drive-Thru

Saturday, October 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Christiansburg Recreation Center Parking Lot, 1600 N. Franklin Street

Wear your best costumes and enjoy some goodies from the safety of your car. Drive through some fun Halloween decorations while listening to spooky music, and check out vehicles and equipment from Public Works, Police, Rescue and Fire. All treats will be pre-packaged, and current safety guidelines will be followed. Please note this event will occur rain or shine, while supplies last.

Montgomery County

Virtual Ghostly Gala Halloween Costume Contest

Children 12 and under are invited to email a picture donning their Halloween costume from now through October 31 to mcpr@montgomerycountyva.gov , along with parent and child’s name and child’s age. The winner will be announced on Monday, Nov. 2 at https://www.facebook.com/mcparksrec

City of Radford

Halloween Drive-Boo

October 31, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Radford Recreation Center

All treats will be pre-packaged and safety guidelines will be followed, while supplies last. Come with your vehicle decorated for Halloween, while seeing spooky decorations, and then turn the corner to receive no tricks, just treats from staff in appropriate PPE.

Town of Pulaski

Virtual Costume Contest