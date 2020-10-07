Roanoke’s delayed Ironman triathlon opens registration for 2021

ROANOKE, Va. – With the Ironman 70.3 Virginia’s Blue Ridge triathlon delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced a new date and what’s coming up for this event.

The inaugural triathlon, set for June 6, 2021, will include a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run.

Registration re-opened Wednesday, and with so many people from this year still planning to participate next year, spots are limited.

“You need to be in shape to do it all," admitted Catherine Fox, vp of public affairs for Virginia’s Blue Ridge. “Or you can be part of a relay, that’s the other part. If somebody excels in swimming, biking or running, you can fill up a relay team. That’s exciting.”

Even a year from now, organizers say you can anticipate social distancing measures to be in place.

“Each area and each competition is going to be very different. Those guidelines will adhere to the area in which they’ll be in," explained Fox. "We’re just looking ahead to 2021 in a very positive way so that we can have folks come in and enjoy this area.”

The best advice organizers can offer today – register quickly and start training now!

If you’re interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, email im70.3vbr@ironmanvolunteers.com.

For more information on the safety protocols, click here.