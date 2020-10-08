Bedford County convicted child rapist arrested on 3 child porn charges

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County man is in jail after being arrested on multiple child pornography charges.

Authorities arrested 44-year-old Michael Craig Ayers on Tuesday as part of an ongoing investigation by Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Ayers faces three counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

On Aug. 13, 2004, the then-28-year-old was convicted of raping a minor in 2003 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, with 5 years suspended.

A few days later, he registered as a sex offender in Virginia and last renewed his registration on July 9 of this year, according to Virginia’s sex offender registry.

He is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail with no bond.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Internet Crimes Against Children’s Task Force at 434-534-9521 ext.231.