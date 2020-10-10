44-year-old driver dies in Danville crash

DANVILLE, Va. – One person from Danville is dead after a crash Friday night, according to the Danville Police Department.

At 8:40 p.m., police said emergency personnel responded to the 500 block of Kentuck Road after reports of a crash.

Authorities said they found a Chevrolet SUV overturned on the side of the highway when they arrived on the scene.

The driver, Born Universal King Allah, 44, died at the scene, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call 434-799-6510.