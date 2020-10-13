Roanoke County Schools announces nine new coronavirus cases

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There are nine new cases of coronavirus within Roanoke County schools, according to the district’s dashboard.

As of Monday, the district’s dashboard shows that seven of those cases are students, and two are staff members.

Two of the students and one of the staff members are in Cave Spring High School, according to school officials.

School leaders said they’re working with the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, and urge parents and guardians to monitor their families' health.

