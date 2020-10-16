Country Cookin is permanently closing all its locations after Sunday

While some Country Cookin restaurants have already closed, the company announced on Friday that Sunday will be the last day for all of its restaurants.

The company posted the following message to its Facebook page.

We are sad to announce our last day of business at all locations will be Sunday, October 18th. We are grateful to the many friends, guests, and wonderful employees who have been part of our Country Cookin family over the past four decades. We pray for health, safety, and a prosperous 2021 for all. We wish you and your loved ones good health and safety. Country Cookin

The comfort food chain was founded in 1981 and offered 13 different locations, most of which were along the Interstate 81 corridor.

Now, only 5 restaurants remain open.

Christiansburg - Open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Culpeper - Open 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m

Lexington - Open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Staunton - Open 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Troutville - Open 11 a.m. to 7p.m.

Last month, the Melrose Avenue location in Roanoke permanently closed.

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the company was forced to close for two months and layoff the majority of its more than 400 employees.

Back in September, 10 News was told many of the restaurants wouldn’t survive unless Congress passes another stimulus package.