72-year-old Wythe County man admits to possession, distribution of child pornography

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Wythe County arrested and charged a man last month with possessing and distributing child exploitation material.

The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on September 28 at a home on N 8th Street in Wytheville.

Deputies arrested 72-year-old William Walters. He was charged with possessing and distributing child exploitation material, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Walters admitted that he possessed and had distributed several images of child pornography to others, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Walters was held without bail and later transferred to the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Investigators said further charges are expected, pending a digital forensics examination of several items collected from Walters' residence.