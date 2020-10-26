Looking for outdoor, pandemic-safe fun? Highland County has its own Barn Quilt Trail

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. – Finding outdoor fun has turned out to be the theme of 2020 and Highland County has you covered.

Last week, we told you about their newly launched Maple Syrup Trail; however, county officials also want you to know there is more to see!

Highland County is also home to Virginia’s first Barn Quilt Trail, which was first formed in 2011.

It started with just 13 quilt squares and has grown to almost 60 works of art.

It is a self-guided tour across the county.

“Particularly with COVID, you want something social distanced, this is something you can come have a family outdoor adventure and just ride around, but people really enjoy it. Many quilt squares tell a story about the family or business,” said Chris Swecker, the executive director of the Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

You can stop in at any local business to pick up a Barn Quilt Trail brochure.