Gov. Ralph Northam, Attorney General Mark Herring endorse candidates in Roanoke visit

ROANOKE, Va. – On Tuesday, both Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring visited Roanoke to campaign for local Democrats. With less than seven days to election day, they say they’re making an all-out blitz to get people to vote blue.

Northam greeted the small crowd Tuesday night, while he and other state and local leaders rallied for their candidates. Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea is running for a second term and said it’s a show of support he hasn’t seen in a long time.

“I’m honored and pleased and proud to be a Democrat and see the top brass in this state come out and support not only me but our ticket," Lea said.

A few hours prior, the Governor joined a smaller group at the Star Overlook. There he endorsed Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffery for council, and Lea for mayor.

“And I’m here today as your friend and as your supporter and also on behalf of Virginia and Roanoke, to thank you for all that you’ve done for Roanoke," Northam said.

The Elmwood Park rally encouraged voters to make their vote county, however, they choose to do it. Attorney General Mark Herring said election security is top priority and made his endorsement too.

“Make sure you re-elect your great mayor Sherman Lea, he is a proven leader, he is getting the job done. And we’re going to elect the slate of Democratic council members," Herring said.

Local supporters for President Trump however crashing the party, blowing their horns while circling the block. A Roanoke Police Officer was even forced to intervene with one man yelling from the sidewalk toward the crowd.

Inside the park, Republican council candidate Maynard Keller watched alongside other Republicans who came by.

“I think it’s a sign of desperation, I think our mayor, Mayor Lea is behind the curve, I think he’s unpopular with a lot of people, including Democrats," Keller said.