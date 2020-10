FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – If you’re driving down US-220 in Franklin County, you’ll notice a new greeting.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge has partnered with the county on the new water tank, which is in between Rocky Mount and Boones Mill.

Residents and local businesses will benefit from the extra water supply, water pressure and additional fire protection.

Officials say the tank holds 500,000 gallons of water and is made to match the color of the surrounding landscape.