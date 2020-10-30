Attacked realtor’s testimony reveals how she was nearly killed during her own open house

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County realtor attacked during an open house this summer told her story in court on Friday afternoon.

She testified during a preliminary hearing for the man accused of attacking her, Dustin Holdren.

Dustin Holdren mugshot

Lenora Farrington went through nearly every detail she could remember of the attack that changed her life as her suspected attacker, Holdren, sat across from her.

The judge did not allow cameras inside because of the nature of the crime.

Farrington showed Holdren around a home in the Mariners Landing development on Smith Mountain Lake in June, according to her testimony.

She continued to recall that Holdren signed the logbook, left, and then returned and hit her repeatedly with a wrench normally used for semi-truck tires.

Farrington said she kicked the wrench from his hand, after which he asked her for explicit favors and money.

She said he stole whatever cash was in her purse and left.

A doctor also testified about Farrington’s injuries, which he said are normally “not survivable.”

The only person we did not hear from was Holdren.

He stayed silent with his eyes locked straight ahead during the whole hearing.

The judge found probable cause and the case will move to a trial.

The trial date will be determined at a later time.