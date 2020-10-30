YOVASO, Virginia police encouraging safe driving among teens Halloween weekend

ROANOKE, Va – Virginia State Police are teaming up with several organizations in our area to make sure teen drivers stay safe on the road this Halloween weekend.

The Youth Of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety Organization (YOVASO) is encouraging teens to make good choices and celebrate responsibly by carving pumpkins with safety messages this year.

Organizers say since the holiday falls on a weekend more people on the road are at risk.

“Just with trick or treating and things happening on a Saturday reminding people when they are in a neighborhood to slow down, there’s going to be more people on the road because it’s a Saturday,” YOVASO Program Development Coordinator Casey Taylor said.

There is a contest for the best pumpkin which ends on Halloween at midnight.

