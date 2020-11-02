Roanoke’s Valley View Mall owners file for bankruptcy

ROANOKE, Va. – Mall owners CBL Properties, which owns the Valley View Mall in Roanoke has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

In August, the Tennessee-based company said it had entered into a restructuring support agreement in an attempt to try to strengthen its balance sheet.

The mall owner has struggled during the pandemic with its tenants not paying rent or pushing payments back.

Some of them, like J.C. Penney, have also filed for bankruptcy protection this year.

The Valley View Mall will not be closing because of this announcement.