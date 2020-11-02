What’s News Today: road work, leaf collection

Roanoke City Council will meet today. Due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the community, council chambers will be closed to the public. The meeting will be streamed on Facebook. If you wish to comment, you need to contact the City Clerk’s Office by noon.

Contractors will work on the Wasena bridge in Roanoke. Crews will perform spot repairs on the deck surface. Work is expected to take place through November 12th. Traffic will remain open in both direction while the work is performed.

Lane closures in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. Part of Old Forest Road, between Halsey Road and Range Street will be impacted. Work will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Roanoke City School Board Audit Committee will meet today. It will receive a presentation on the audit results for the 2020 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report and School Activity Funds.

Loose leaf collection will begin today in Lynchburg. You should rake your leaves to the curb, but not into the street. Piles should be free of sticks, rocks and pinecones. Crews will clear them as quickly as possible.

The U. S. Department of Agriculture will make an announcement today about high-speed internet. The Reconnect Pilot Program provides grants and loans to cover the costs of construction and improvement of broadband service in rural areas. The announcement will be made this morning in Halifax County.