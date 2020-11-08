Adame: 30 Days of Hope

Adame is an 11-year-old boy whose smile lights up the room. Whether he is going for a hike or just exploring the great outdoors, he loves to be active! He is really creative and is curious about how anything and everything works.

Adame enjoys building with Legos and watching Sponge Bob. He loves to make up jokes and has a wonderful sense of humor as well as a creative imagination. Adame is also adventurous and is always willing to try new things.

He loves chicken nuggets and macaroni and cheese. He also like math and science, especially doing science experiments.

Adame is also incredibly caring. He thrives on building connections with others and desires to show people that he cares for them. This young man has a lot of love to give!

A great family for Adame will be committed to reassuring him of their support. The family will be able to provide him with one-on-one support and will step alongside him to help navigate life’s challenges and decisions. He will need a family that can work with his team of providers to advocate for any ongoing concerns and further support his development.

Adame wants most of all to connect with a family that will adopt him.

If you have questions about Adame or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.