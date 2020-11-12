National D-Day Memorial in Bedford virtually honors veterans

BEDFORD, Va. – The pandemic didn’t stop the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford from paying tribute this Veterans Day.

This year, organizers created a virtual ceremony with a montage of people thanking those who fought for our freedoms.

It featured a symphony, along with historians and an emotional story from Carl Pollard, a WWII veteran who lost his five brothers in war.

“They were very wonderful guys,” Pollard said. “We loved one another and looked back to one another. Very closely. I feel obligated that I should do something for my brothers.”

The service wrapped up with the list of the latest names who were added to the brick garden and memorial walk.

If you want to watch the whole service, you can see the 40-minute special on the National D-Day Memorial Facebook page.