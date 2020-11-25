Mark: 30 Days of Hope

There are more than 700 children who are ready for foster to adoption in Virginia. They are ready to find a permanent and loving forever family. 10 News is profiling one child who needs a home every day at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 30 Days of Hope. The children are all ages and races and were put into foster care due to no fault of their own. 2020 marks the fourth year 10 News is doing this series.

Mark is a very kind and genuine 15-year-old who warms up quickly when talking to you.

Family means “someone who loves you and takes care of you,” he said.

He enjoys writing stories and takes notes of things here and there to add to them. Mark likes to read and his favorite book is “The Trials of Apollo.” He has a vast vocabulary and is very inquisitive.

Mark likes making crafts out of paper, playing with animals, and video games. He likes computers and says Microsoft is his favorite brand of computer. The teen enjoys playing Minecraft and watching funny YouTube videos.

Pork chops and anything Italian are his favorite kinds of food.

“I like lasagna. I like all the cheeses,” he said. “I like the meat lovers lasagna.”

He says he wants to be a software engineer for Microsoft when he grows up or a police officer.

If you have questions about Mark or foster care/adoption, contact DePaul Community Resources here.