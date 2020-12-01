‘Give local’: Lynchburg nonprofit asking for support this Giving Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Giving Tuesday is this week -- and local nonprofits need your help more than ever before.

Staff members at Park View Community Mission in Lynchburg say they’ve seen an influx of people since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

We’re told around 1,300 people in the community go hungry every day. And about 800 new families have turned to their food pantry.

So, every dollar donated during the online campaign helps their cause.

“Saturday they say, ‘Shop local.’ On Tuesday, we hope it will be ‘Give local;’ and I like to say because then you know where it’s going, especially if it’s a food pantry like ours,” said Earl Larkins, a Park View spokesperson.

The global day of giving takes place every Tuesday after Thanksgiving.