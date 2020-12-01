Work continues on new site for Angels of Assisi treatment and adoption center

ROANOKE, Va. – Work is well underway for a new animal hospital being built for Angels of Assisi.

The new site is on the corner of Franklin Road and Elm Avenue in Roanoke.

The nonprofit plans on using the $2.3 million dollar project as an animal treatment center and adoption site. Staff members say the new building will allow them to address a rising demand in animal care.

“We’re very excited to be able to help even more animals in our community and outside our community in rural areas, help people keep their pets with their families and help homeless pets as well,” Angels of Assisi Dayna Reynolds said.

Construction is expected to be complete in December 2021. The nonprofit is still looking for donations to help fund the project.