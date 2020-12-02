YMCA, Macado’s give out thousands of free meals for Giving Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands of people were able to get free meals in Roanoke on Giving Tuesday thanks to a local partnership.

Macado’s and the YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge teamed up to hand out 3,000 free, boxed meals.

The distribution was done drive-thru style with the help of volunteers and law enforcement to meet COVID-19 guidelines.

The food went to Roanoke City Public Schools staff and hungry neighbors in Northwest Roanoke.

“We are a true community and really, we’re a true family and families help each other. Families are there for each other and so if we can add to that sense of community and that sense of family that we have, I think it makes this particular holiday that much more special,” said Jonathan Pait, executive director of the Gainsboro YMCA.

The first 1,000 cars also received a goody bag to help with holiday meals.