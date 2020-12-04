Franklin County High School going 100% virtual until 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Another Southwest Virginia school is temporarily going fully virtual.

On Friday, Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bernice Cobbs announced that Franklin County High School will be fully virtual until 2021.

The school is closing due to community spread of COVID-19 and the difficulty to provide adequate classroom supervision, according to Cobbs.

From Dec. 7 until the 22nd, students will be virtual and wouldn’t go back to the classroom until after winter break on Jan. 4, 2021.

This change does not affect students who are part of our self-contained special education classes.

The county has had a significant rise in cases of COVID-19, according to Cobbs.

In an abundance of caution, the school district is asking an increasing number of staff and students to quarantine and teach/learn from home when someone comes into their classroom and is positive for COVID-19 and they could have been exposed.

Cobbs said in a news release that the school division is temporarily reverting to full virtual learning to allow current quarantining staff to finish their quarantine and curb some of the greater community issues from potentially spreading within the schools.