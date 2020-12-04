New River Valley online gift service makes thoughtful gift-giving easier

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Orange Bandana, an online gift service based in the New River Valley, is hoping to make your holiday shopping a little easier.

Owner Nancy Creed is a certified gift designer and runs the business out of her home. She can create and even customize a gift box featuring locally-made items to make that health care worker, teacher, coworker or loved one you’re shopping for feel special.

Her advice is getting a gift to simply say “I’m thinking of you” goes a long way. Creed believes a grand gift is gorgeous, but it’s the thoughtfulness in even the smallest gifts that make a difference.

“You want to make it about who is receiving the gift. It’s not about the giver. It’s about the receiver and what special needs that we can fulfill for them in giving them a gift,” said Creed.

For example, since people are staying in more The Orange Bandana created gourmet pizza and ice cream sundae kits as a gift for a family to share together.

We missed National Ice Cream Sundae Day earlier this week, but you don't have to miss eating the ice cream sundaes! ... Posted by The Orange Bandana on Monday, November 16, 2020

Orange Bandana creates gifts for all occasions and can do custom company gifts. Company gift orders for Christmas need to be made by December 11th. Creed suggests contacting her directly before making a large order.

For personal Christmas gifts that need them shipped it has to be ordered before Dec. 18.

Orange Bandana is taking Christmas orders up to the holiday.