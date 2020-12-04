What’s News Today: Holiday happenings, find your money

Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute. The D Street Bridge will close from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. as water crews install sewer service to the area. Traffic will be detoured onto Cabell Street and Victoria Avenue.

Investiture ceremonies will take place today for two of the people elected to Roanoke City Council. Robert Jeffrey and Trish White-Boyd will take the oath of office at the Oliver Hill Justice Center. The ceremonies are closed but will be streamed on the city’s Facebook page. They officially take office on Jan. 1.

The Danville Treasurer’s Office and the Virginia Department of Treasury are teaming up to help you find your unclaimed property. The virtual event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today.

New River Community College will help students in need with a drive-through food pick-up. Today’s session runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dublin campus.

Virginia Tech holds a virtual conversation on diversity and inclusion today. Six Virginia Tech alumni will join the discussion. It begins at noon on the InclusiveVT YouTube Channel and Facebook.

Head to Rocky Mount for Festive Fridays. Fridays in December, downtown business will extend their hours and offer special incentives for holiday shoppers. Christmas scenes will be set up throughout Uptown and Downtown and children can drop off their letters to Santa and waive to him and Mrs. Claus who will be visiting from the North Pole from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Now that snow and great snow-making conditions have arrived, Snowshoe Mountain is ready to welcome skiers. The resort says on Facebook, it expects to have six to 12 trails in the central Basin.

The Town of Blacksburg holds a virtual tree lighting tonight. You can watch it online at 5:45 p.m. The town also holds a reverse Holiday Parade. Floats will be set up in the 900 block of Patrick Henry Drive. You can drive through and see them. You will enter at the intersection of North Main Street. Patrick Henry Drive will be closed from Progress Street to North Main Street beginning at 5:30 for setup.

The City of Salem kicks off the Christmas season. The city’s Christmas Tree will be lit at 6 p.m. You can watch it on Facebook. That’s followed by the winter WonderLot Christmas Parade from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The reverse Christmas Parade will take place in the Salem Civic Center Parking lot.

The Campbell County Public Library holds a drive-thru Santa event. Santa is the only attraction and will spread holiday cheer. He’ll be at the Rustburg Library from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Get some Christmas shopping done at the Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair. More than 100 vendors will be there. It’s today from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $7.

Feeding Southwest Virginia will host a mobile food pantry distribution today. Food will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis. It runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Giles County High School.

The drive-thru Christmas Lights display will shine bright at the Elks Home in Bedford. Now through the end of the year, you can drive through and see the displays.

The Town of Amherst holds its reverse Christmas Parade tonight from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme for the parade is An Old Fashioned Christmas. The best way to view the parade is exit the expressway on the north side of town near Grandview and drive south down Main Street.

The Town of Chatham holds its annual Christmas in Historic Chatham. Drive through town and enjoy the lights, Christmas songs and more. The festivities run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.