Google map highlights Roanoke, Salem homes decked out in Christmas lights

ROANOKE, Va. – Viewing Christmas lights is a beloved tradition for some families this season, and now there is a map going around outlining the route to take to make the trip memorable.

With more than 100 addresses listed, a Google map highlights homes in Roanoke and Salem going all out this year with their Christmas decorations.

Josh Vest is one of them. He spent nearly 24 hours installing 4,000 lights, a massive video board and music.

Vest did not know his address was on the list, but definitely noticed the uptick in spectators.

“I always wanted to be one of those houses that have people lined up and the crazy person in the neighborhood,” Vest said.

For the past six years, Vest decorates the home to bring cheer and put his engineering background to work. But this year, he feels it’s even more important to put on a big display.

“We just wanted to make people happy with how everything has been going on this year. We want to spread cheer,” Vest said.

It’s the same reason why Brian Crosier put up his decorations, just a couple of doors down.

“The emotions, the spirit, the workplace, it’s hard on every aspect,” Crosier said. “But it’s also a good year to remember all the things we already have.”

Adding a banner and multi-colored lights, Crosier put the final touches Friday on his childhood home.

Though his day and a half’s worth of work may not be mentioned on the map, he encourages families to take a joy ride through town this year.

“It’s something you can do as a family, close friends. Just drive around. Relax. Enjoy it. There are plenty of things to do together,” Crosier said.

Click here to see the map.