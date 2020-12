SALEM, Va. – A holiday cookie competition is underway in Salem.

Votes were cast on Saturday for the 15th annual Gingerbread Festival.

Santa and Mrs. Claus even stopped by.

Organizers say they still wanted to hold the event, but social distancing was a must.

Some activities were even moved across the street from Salem Museum to Longwood Park to allow for more space.

Salem is also holding a gingerbread hunt in shops and on social media all month long to help support local businesses.