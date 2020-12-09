Goodwill, Big Brothers Big Sisters bring youth mentorship program to Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – For the first time, Goodwill is partnering with Big Brothers Big Sisters to start a youth mentorship program in Danville.

The organization is looking to train 25 mentors to help advise teenagers for four hours a month.

After months of conversations, Goodwill wanted to expand its services to the youth and officially kicked off the program at the end of November.

Goodwill Senior Director of Program Services Stephanie Hoer said when children participate in the program, they see a spike in graduation completion.

“There’s an improvement in things like confidence and self-esteem,” Hoer said. “We’ve seen improvement in peer relationships and family relationships.”

Mentor applications are available if you are over the age of 25.