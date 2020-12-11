Beware of scammers trying to sell COVID-19 vaccines online

Roanoke, Va. – From PPE to at-home tests, scammers are still preying on people during this pandemic. But now it’s with the coronavirus vaccine.

Better Business Bureau Western Virginia is warning people to not purchase coronavirus vaccines, especially online.

Julie Wheeler, the president and CEO, said most scammers are altering the spelling of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or governmental agency names on fake websites to offer early access to coronavirus vaccines.

She said scammers are taking advantage of people’s vulnerability during this pandemic.

“I mean it’s just given them the perfect storm because obviously people are concerned,” Wheeler said. “They are concerned about their health. They’re concerned about getting their life back to normal.”

Wheeler said scammers are using social media, texts, emails and websites to offer this ‘miracle cure’ and know with most people on at-home orders, they can take advantage.

While Wheeler said the Federal Trade Commission is working quickly to address these scammers during the pandemic, she advised to never submit personal information, like financial records, on a questionable platform.

Instead, she urges people to rely on the state government’s distribution announcements and personal primary physicians.