Santa cruises in style with police in Radford

RADFORD, Va. – Move out of the way because Santa is cruising in Radford.

With sirens blaring and lights flashing, Santa rode in style with the police department late Sunday afternoon.

Santa’s elves tossed out candy to children eagerly waiting for him to pass by.

8-year-old William Beasley even made a sign showing his admiration for the police as he jumped up and down with his 2-year-old brother, Arthur.

“Well since the police was doing all this kind stuff in this hard year we wanted to make a sign and stuff,” he said.

Beasley’s father, Dan, said, “Radford Police is a big part of the community and they have given to us and we just wanted to give a little back.”

Santa wrapped up his route at McHarg Elementary School with a final jolly wave.