No threat to public after fatal double shooting on Christmas Eve in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Authorities in Giles County said there is no threat to the public after two people were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Eve.

Deputies performing a wellbeing check found two people dead just after 6 p.m. Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of Risley Circle in Glen Lyn, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Both people appeared to have gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office is not looking for suspects and said there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office said the medical examiner is completing an initial investigation.