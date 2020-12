64-year-old Linda Peery was reported missing on Saturday and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been reported missing out of Bedford County, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

64-year-old Linda Peery was reported missing on Saturday and authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Peery may be driving a black or dark blue Chevrolet Impala with Virginia tags “XXB-9636.”

Anyone with information about Perry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Sergeant Arney at 540-586-4800 extension 4063.