Do you recognize this woman? Police say she assaulted a Walmart employee on Christmas Eve

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the female pictured in reference to an assault on a Walmart employee on Christmas Eve.

Henry County – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the woman in this surveillance photo. Police say she assaulted a Walmart employee on Christmas Eve after she was confronted about potentially shoplifting.

In a Facebook post, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office said the woman also had a child with her. The Sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact Dep. A.T. Marinus with any information at (276) 638-8751 or call Crime Stoppers at (276) 632-7463.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying the female pictured in reference to an assault on a... Posted by Henry County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 29, 2020

Rewards up to $2,500 can be paid for information leading to an arrest and conviction.