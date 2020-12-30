Carilion Clinic’s recommendations for making 2021 New Year’s resolution

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The New Year is a time for making changes, but many people don’t always follow through with their resolutions.

Betty Robinson, a registered nurse and Carilion Clinic Community Health Educator, recommends writing your goals down once you set them.

Then, stay on track by completing one task at a time and celebrating small accomplishments on your way to a bigger goal.

Robinson also suggests because of the pandemic, one resolution could be better hygiene.

“We need to be more vigilant with washing our hands going forward, covering our mouth and noses to help prevent infection. Not only for ourselves, but for our community,” Robinson said.

Most resolutions are related to diet and exercise, mental health, finance, work and relationships.